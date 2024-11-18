Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Short Interest Update

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 639,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMKTA. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 240.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 413.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 101.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Ingles Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Shares of IMKTA stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.83. 92,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,812. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.95. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.72. Ingles Markets has a 12 month low of $59.73 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.