Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

INGM has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They set an “inline” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.45.

Ingram Micro Stock Performance

INGM opened at $22.75 on Monday. Ingram Micro has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter.

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

