Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,200 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the October 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Innate Pharma Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of IPHA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.41. 41,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,219. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.29 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Innate Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Innate Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

About Innate Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Innate Pharma SA, a biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for cancer patients in France and internationally. The company's products include Lacutamab (IPH4102), an anti-KIR3DL2 antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell and peripheral T-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat refractory sézary syndrome; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat advanced solid tumors comprising colorectal and lung cancer, as well as head and neck cancer; IPH5201, a blocking antibody that is in Phase II clinical trials targeting the CD39 immunosuppressive pathway; IPH5301, an anti-CD73 antibody targeting the immunosuppressive adenosine pathway to promote antitumor immunity; IPH6401, an BCMA-targeting NK cell engager; and IPH6101, a NKp46-based NK cell engager that targets CD123 proprietary multi-specific antibody format; and IPH62, an B7-H3-targeting NK cell engager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.