Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,323,000 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 2,183,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 68.1 days.
OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $6.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 0.66. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.01.
Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $179.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.68 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
