Insider Selling: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Sells A$314,500.00 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Fennell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.58 ($8.12), for a total transaction of A$314,500.00 ($202,903.23).
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous Final dividend of $0.32. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Company Profile
