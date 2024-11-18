Insider Selling: Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN) Insider Sells A$314,500.00 in Stock

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (ASX:BEN – Get Free Report) insider Richard Fennell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$12.58 ($8.12), for a total transaction of A$314,500.00 ($202,903.23).

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 2.74%. This is a boost from Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s previous Final dividend of $0.32. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank’s payout ratio is presently 75.86%.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

