Insider Selling: Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) VP Sells $505,362.00 in Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $505,362.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 496,076 shares in the company, valued at $8,765,662.92. The trade was a 5.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.73 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

