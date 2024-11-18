Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $83,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,199.25. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 422,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,781. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

International Seaways last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. International Seaways's revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in International Seaways by 65.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

