Insider Selling: International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CEO Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $83,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,199.25. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

International Seaways Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.88. The company had a trading volume of 422,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,781. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.22 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.15. International Seaways had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 50.91%. The company had revenue of $225.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share. International Seaways’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.61%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 4.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in International Seaways by 65.2% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of International Seaways from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Fearnley Fonds raised International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INSW

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.