Insider Selling: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Insider Sells $227,880.00 in Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) insider Adam Vanwagner sold 2,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $227,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,601 shares in the company, valued at $9,054,090. The trade was a 2.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Vanwagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Adam Vanwagner sold 6,972 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $558,526.92.

On Thursday, November 7th, Adam Vanwagner sold 6,165 shares of MoneyLion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $431,550.00.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

ML opened at $78.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $866.30 million, a P/E ratio of 358.95 and a beta of 2.67. MoneyLion Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ML shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of MoneyLion in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of MoneyLion from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded MoneyLion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in MoneyLion by 500.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 16,592 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the 1st quarter worth $1,070,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in MoneyLion by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 240,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,675,000 after acquiring an additional 46,611 shares during the period. 31.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

Featured Stories

