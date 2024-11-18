Insider Selling: Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO) Insider Sells $179,750.00 in Stock

Silvaco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVCO – Get Free Report) insider Eric Guichard sold 25,000 shares of Silvaco Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total value of $179,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,315.38. This represents a 30.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Silvaco Group Stock Down 3.3 %

Silvaco Group stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57. Silvaco Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $21.59.

Institutional Trading of Silvaco Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVCO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvaco Group by 111.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 74,644 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silvaco Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,788,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Silvaco Group by 205.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 45,977 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SVCO shares. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Silvaco Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Silvaco Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Silvaco Group from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Silvaco Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

About Silvaco Group

Silvaco Group Inc is a provider of TCAD, EDA software and SIP solutions which enable semiconductor design and AI through software and innovation. The company’s solutions are used for process and device development across display, power devices, automotive, memory, high performance compute, photonics, internet of things and 5G/6G mobile markets for complex SoC design.

