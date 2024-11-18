Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) CEO Sells 1,242 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.12, for a total value of $258,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,604,141.88. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNC traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $207.43. The stock had a trading volume of 867,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,870,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.08 and a 1-year high of $214.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.96.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 447,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,768,000 after buying an additional 252,473 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,367,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,541,155,000 after purchasing an additional 166,138 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 115.5% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

