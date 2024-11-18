Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) General Counsel Sells $89,663.76 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $89,663.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 31,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,051.22. This represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Z opened at $73.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.63 and a 1 year high of $76.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.20.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,005,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Zillow Group by 34.9% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 14,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 14,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Z. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

