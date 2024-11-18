International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 793,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

International Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IBOC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $73.82.

Insider Activity at International Bancshares

In other International Bancshares news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,667,053.30. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Bancshares Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBOC. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in International Bancshares by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 5,673.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in International Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

