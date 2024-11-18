International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Short Interest Update

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 692,900 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 793,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
International Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ:IBOC traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,174. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.70. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $44.24 and a 1 year high of $73.82.
Insider Activity at International Bancshares
In other International Bancshares news, CEO Dennis E. Nixon sold 34,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,512,946.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 965,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,667,053.30. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
International Bancshares Company Profile
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.
