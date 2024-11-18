InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Update

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,300 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 796,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IVT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 252,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on InvenTrust Properties

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.