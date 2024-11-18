InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Update

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,300 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the October 15th total of 796,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NYSE:IVT traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.52. The stock had a trading volume of 252,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.97. InvenTrust Properties has a twelve month low of $23.53 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.30.
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.44). InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $68.52 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 28,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on IVT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on InvenTrust Properties from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Compass Point raised their price target on InvenTrust Properties from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised InvenTrust Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
