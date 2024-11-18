Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Declares Dividend of $0.07

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.4 %
BSCP stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $20.61. 1,119,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 825,390. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.19 and a 1-year high of $20.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average of $20.56.
About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF
