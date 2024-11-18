Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Plans $0.14 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1357 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BSJS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.94. 24,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,175. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $22.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

