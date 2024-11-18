Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMVGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSMV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.