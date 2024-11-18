Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Announces $0.05 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0545 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSMV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,626. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

