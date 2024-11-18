Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMV opened at $21.11 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.12.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000.

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

