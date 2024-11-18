Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of PEY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.21. 132,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $22.46.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
