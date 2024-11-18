Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Plans Dividend of $0.08

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0773 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of PEY stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.21. 132,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $22.46.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.