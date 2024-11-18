Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.18 and last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 9145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.

Get Invesco MSCI USA ETF alerts:

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF

About Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBUS. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,429,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter valued at about $2,790,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,054,000 after buying an additional 40,836 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 39,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $660,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.