Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.18 and last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 9145 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.81.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.38.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI USA ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Trading of Invesco MSCI USA ETF
About Invesco MSCI USA ETF
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
