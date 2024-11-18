Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Bought by Tidemark LLC

Tidemark LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 811,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,152 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF comprises 16.1% of Tidemark LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Tidemark LLC owned about 2.93% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $39,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 295.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 110,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,177,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 30,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 51,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $48.79.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

