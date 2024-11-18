Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Decreases Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda. lessened its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,788 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.3% of Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Investidor Profissional Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSCI. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 4,032.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in MSCI by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in MSCI by 5.5% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 61,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 64,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $593.86 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $631.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $583.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $538.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI Announces Dividend

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.09. MSCI had a net margin of 43.06% and a negative return on equity of 162.06%. The company had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus boosted their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.