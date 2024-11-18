Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Short Interest Update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,740,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the October 15th total of 9,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 7.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Eric Swayze sold 1,194 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.92, for a total transaction of $45,276.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,396.96. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $252,271.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,369,303.65. This represents a 3.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,197 shares of company stock worth $315,310 over the last three months. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IONS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 155,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.65.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IONS traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,061. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $33.63 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.82 and a current ratio of 8.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.07 and a beta of 0.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

