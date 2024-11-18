Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Down 8.1% in October

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,960,000 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 11,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ IRWD traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $4.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,575. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.45. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $15.70. The company has a market cap of $642.15 million, a P/E ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 70,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 72,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 365,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRWD shares. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

Further Reading

