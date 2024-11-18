iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Bought by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.4% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 40,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 103,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,410,000 after buying an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $115.72 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.16 and a one year high of $120.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.3203 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

