iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.14 and last traded at $86.57, with a volume of 267841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.04.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Convertible Bond ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.