iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.14 and last traded at $86.57, with a volume of 267841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $86.04.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.77.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1528 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Convertible Bond ETF

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 336.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.