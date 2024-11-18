iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 279.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,476 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,465,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter worth $30,021,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 713.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 758,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,339,000 after purchasing an additional 665,653 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $26,134,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 545.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 694,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after acquiring an additional 586,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.94. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $52.69.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

