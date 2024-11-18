iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 149,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,217.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 456,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,182,000 after acquiring an additional 449,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.03 and a 200-day moving average of $80.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.64 and a 52 week high of $84.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

