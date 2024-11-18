iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.82 and last traded at $39.18, with a volume of 100493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.35.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.12.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 32,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
