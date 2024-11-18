iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,885 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 5.1% of Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $78,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,858.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter.

MUB opened at $107.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.31. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

