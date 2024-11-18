iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $71.85 and last traded at $72.14, with a volume of 722538 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.98.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $984.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 97,319 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 20,513.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 101,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after buying an additional 101,335 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 166,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 45,127 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

