Islay Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Wabash National worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WNC. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wabash National by 7.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Wabash National by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wabash National in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wabash National stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $30.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.35 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 22.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

