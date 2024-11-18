Islay Capital Management LLC Makes New $633,000 Investment in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Islay Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of CompoSecure as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 161,333 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in CompoSecure by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $13.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on CMPO shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Insider Activity at CompoSecure

In related news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $69,046.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. This trade represents a 0.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Wilk sold 618,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $4,666,005.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,665,998.15. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,641,727 shares of company stock worth $80,370,824. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

