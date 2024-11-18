Islay Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Islay Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. MAI Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,496,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,022,000 after buying an additional 41,149 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $8,344,000. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 287,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,548,000 after purchasing an additional 9,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $588.66 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $578.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $556.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $450.19 and a 1 year high of $603.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

