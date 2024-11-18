J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 275.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $198.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.43 and a fifty-two week high of $203.80.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.