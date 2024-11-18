J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,000. Travelers Companies comprises 1.2% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $474,774,000 after purchasing an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 16.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after purchasing an additional 196,011 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,769,000 after buying an additional 85,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,112,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,307,000 after buying an additional 14,764 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $1,145,639.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,976 shares in the company, valued at $4,302,736.96. This trade represents a 21.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $523,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,099,840. This trade represents a 0.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock opened at $260.82 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.18 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $244.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.48. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 21.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.90.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

