J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 143.6% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth $31,000. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

KMI opened at $27.27 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.50.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 19,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $502,499.88. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 897,652 shares in the company, valued at $23,590,294.56. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

