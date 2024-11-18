J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Raises Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSA. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 91.2% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 32,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,537,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,301,000 after purchasing an additional 22,454 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 75,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 55,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:NSA opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.51. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.44.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.99%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

