J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 195 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,320 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 45.3% in the first quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 8.7% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,833 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 34.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,556 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

CVS Health Trading Down 3.4 %

CVS opened at $53.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.60. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.71 and a one year high of $83.25. The stock has a market cap of $66.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 67.51%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

