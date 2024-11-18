Jackson Hill Advisors LLC Sells 150 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Jackson Hill Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. AutoZone makes up approximately 7.9% of Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Jackson Hill Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $15,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,843,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on AutoZone from $3,787.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $3,205.00 to $2,917.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,634.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,202.71.

In other AutoZone news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,075.20, for a total value of $922,560.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,046.40. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total value of $4,910,150.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,166.42. The trade was a 56.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,880 shares of company stock worth $46,225,660. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,107.53 on Monday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,510.00 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,112.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,025.11.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $53.31 by ($5.20). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $46.46 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

