Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.0 days.

Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance

Japan Real Estate Investment stock opened at $3,881.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,881.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3,881.42 and a twelve month high of $3,881.42.

Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Japan Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Company") was established on May 11, 2001 pursuant to Japan's Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations ("ITA"). The Company was listed on the real estate investment trust market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange ("TSE") on September 10, 2001 (Securities Code: 8952).

