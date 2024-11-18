Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF) Short Interest Down 15.2% in October

Japan Real Estate Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JREIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the October 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 39.0 days.
Japan Real Estate Investment Price Performance
Japan Real Estate Investment stock opened at $3,881.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,881.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,881.42. Japan Real Estate Investment has a twelve month low of $3,881.42 and a twelve month high of $3,881.42.
Japan Real Estate Investment Company Profile
