Jefferies Financial Group Has Lowered Expectations for Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Stock Price

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. Nordic American Tankers has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.28 and a beta of -0.21.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $66.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.11%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 274.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 268,115 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 196,571 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 86,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 27,210 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,774,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,900 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management grew its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management now owns 134,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 207,008 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 137,745 shares in the last quarter. 44.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

