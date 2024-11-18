John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 152,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 76,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 345,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,548,000 after purchasing an additional 21,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 83,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

Shares of JBSS stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.54. 47,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.20. The company has a market cap of $957.71 million, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $108.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.57 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JBSS

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.