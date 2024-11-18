John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Capital Corp IL

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL decreased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the third quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of JBSS opened at $82.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its 200-day moving average is $96.23. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $108.96. The company has a market capitalization of $961.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.57 million during the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 4.90%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

