Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Senior Officer Purchases C$15,760.00 in Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.97 per share, with a total value of C$15,760.00.

Journey Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

Journey Energy stock opened at C$2.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04. Journey Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.94 and a 1-year high of C$4.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$122.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.41.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Journey Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

About Journey Energy

(Get Free Report)

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.