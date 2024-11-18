JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Bought by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.8% of Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 75,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,162,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,497,000 after buying an additional 303,680 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.65%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

