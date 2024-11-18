Karat Packaging Inc. (KRT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Karat Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Karat Packaging has a payout ratio of 84.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Karat Packaging to earn $1.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.1%.
Karat Packaging Trading Down 2.6 %
NASDAQ KRT opened at $29.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.19 million, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.40. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $31.21.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
