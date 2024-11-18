Kaspa (KAS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $262.03 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. Kaspa has a market cap of $4.30 billion and $262.03 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kaspa has traded up 12.5% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000187 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 25,178,529,596 coins. Kaspa’s official message board is medium.com/kaspa-currency. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 25,175,161,207.285564. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.16184886 USD and is up 7.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 148 active market(s) with $146,987,083.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

