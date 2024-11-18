Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $171.36 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,155,198 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550,491 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up 4.4% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.72% of Pembina Pipeline worth $171,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter worth $1,387,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $779,372,000 after buying an additional 460,761 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 3,170.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 18,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $41.64 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.11.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.