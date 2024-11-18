Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP cut its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 28.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 681,194 shares during the period. Plains GP comprises 0.8% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.86% of Plains GP worth $31,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Plains GP by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 313,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 50,859 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its position in Plains GP by 29.9% during the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 48,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains GP by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 667,892 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter valued at about $3,144,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains GP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.88.

Plains GP Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.23 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.54. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.41%.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

