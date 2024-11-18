Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Lowers Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lessened its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $6,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GEV. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on GE Vernova from $301.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.55.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $329.76 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $349.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.23.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

